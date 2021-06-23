Nusrat Jahan should resign or TMC should sack her, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president on Wednesday raked up the controversy over Nusrat Jahan's marital status and said the Trinamool Congress should sack her or she should resign as an MP because she has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor and then denying her marriage. "Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her 'boubhat' (reception) and now she says she is not married," Dilip Ghosh told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya wrote to Lok Sabha speaker, demanding the Lower House to disqualify Nusrat Jahan for giving a false affidavit regarding her marital status in Parliament.

On June 9, the Trinamool MP issued a statement revealing her marital discord with Nikhil Jain. In her statement, she said that since the wedding took place in Turkey under Turkish marriage regulation and was never registered in India, her marriage with Nikhil Jain was not valid in India. She has been living separately from her husband since last year, Nusrat clarified and brought charges of financial irregularities against Nikhil Jain and his family.

Nusrat and Nikhil got married in 2019 after Nusrat Jahan won the Lok Sabha election from Basirhat. Though the wedding took place in Turkey, a reception was held in Kolkata which chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended.

Trinamool versus BJP over Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan's relationship with Nikhil became political fodder after BJP's Amit Malviya first questioned the veracity of Nusrat's Parliament record as she is shown as married in the records. Nusrat also took her oath as the MP as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain — Jain being Nikhil's surname. After Malviya, BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya raised questions as in her letter to the Lok Speaker, she wrote, "Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law."

The Trinamool Congress did not take the criticisms seriously and denied to comment on this issue saying this is Nusrat's personal matter. Nusrat too has not addressed these criticisms. In the first week of June, as she made the announcement, she took a break from the social media, but now the actor-turned-politician is back on Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, she posted her recent photos where she can be seen with her baby bump. Speculations over her pregnancy about which Nikhil Jain claimed to be in dark triggered the entire controversy.