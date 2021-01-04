Nyay scheme to be hit? Centre limits rice procurement from Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:27 IST

The Centre on Sunday allowed the Chhattisgarh government to deliver 24 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under central pool during Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21. However, sources from the state government say that is down from the 60 lakh MT that they were assured. The state government fears that the central government will ask the state to discontinue Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

“The state government hopes that the remaining rice will also be taken later. But the worrying thing is that the central government has made a condition that the state government will not give any kind of bonus with the purchase of crops right now or in future. Actually, the Centre has objections with the state government’s ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’. The BJP leaders of the state have complained to the Centre that the Congress government is giving bonus to the farmers. Whereas the truth is that after the central government’s condition of not giving bonus, the state started the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and announced to give it per acre instead of crop,” said a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Another source from the government said that “we are apprehensive that the central government will ask to discontinue the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the future….Actually the central government is not okay with cash going in the pockets of farmers. They want the farmer to keep going through Modi ji’s 500 rupees per month plan”.

The BJP state unit pointed out that the directive about not giving bonus have been issued to the Madhya Pradesh government as well.

“There is federal structure and every state has to follow it because we follow constitution. The central government has issued such directions to Madhya Pradesh also which is BJP ruled state. The Chhattisgarh government is doing politics by saying that state BJP unit has complained about Nyay Yojana or bonus,” said Sacchinand Upasane, senior BJP leader and spokesperson.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the Centre and also hoped that the permission for more procurement would be granted further in the central pool.

CM Baghel had recently spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and requested to ensure issuance of final order from the Centre to lift rice after custom milling from the state for the central pool.

The Centre had earlier given in principle approval to take 60 lakh MT rice from the state in the central pool.

As per a letter issued by the Government of India on Sunday, “The Government of India has decided to allow 24 lakh MT of rice to be delivered to FCI under central pool during KMS 2020-21 which is equivalent to the quantity as allowed in previous years to Chhattisgarh.”

The Centre had categorically stated that it could not purchase excess paddy procured by the states by giving bonus and incentives in direct or indirect form citing the clauses of procurement scheme agreement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Government of India, State Government and Food Corporation of India in both DCP (decentralized procurement scheme) and non-DCP States for procurement of paddy from farmers under central pool, the letter stated.

As per Clause No.3 of MoU of DCP State, “In the situation of state giving any bonus/ financial incentive in direct or indirect form, over and above minimum support price (MSP), if the overall procurement of the state is in excess of the total allocation of the state made by the Government of India under TPDS (Targeted Public Distribution System)/ OWS (Other Welfare Schemes), such excess quantity shall be treated to be outside the Central Pool.”

The Chhattisgarh government had also published an advertisement/press release on December 17, 2020 detailing the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana that they would procure paddy from the farmers at Rs 2,500 per quintal during KMS 2020-21 by paying Rs 10,000 per acre which is a form of indirect incentive over and above the MSP which is as good as bonus on procurement of paddy, it said.