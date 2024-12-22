Mumbai, Representatives of Other Backward Class organisations from different parts of Maharashtra on Sunday met NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government. OBC leaders meet sulking Bhujbal

The former NCP minister, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the Winter Session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers.

Talking to PTI, Bhujbal said OBC leaders from different parts of the state held a meeting in Mumbai and then visited him in the city.

“They expressed shock over my exclusion from the ministry and said they would back me for whatever stand I take,” said the senior NCP leader.

Bhujbal said the Other Backward Class representatives feel that OBC reservation has come in danger and stressed the need to unitedly fight to protect it.

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class category. Bhujbal has also been vocal about his opposition to the demand.

To a question about his future course of action, Bhujbal said, “At 7 crore, OBCs constitute around 54 per cent of Maharashtra’s population. Is it easy to take a decision in a few meetings,” he asked.

Earlier, Bhujbal had said that he won't take any hasty decision.

“ Praful Patel and Sunil tried hard to ensure that I am inducted . Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, till the very last minute, insisted on my inclusion. But I was not included,” the former state minister for food supplies had said.

Without naming his party chief Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal said it was futile to blame leaders of other parties as every leader is responsible for his respective party.

Bhujbal had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had insisted that he contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik. The veteran OBC leader said he prepared for over a month but his name was never announced as a contestant.

Bhujbal said he was keen to contest the Rajya Sabha bypoll but was overlooked by the party. NCP nominated Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was subsequently elected as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

He said a campaign led by Jarange during assembly elections cost him around 60,000 to 70,000 votes. Bhujbal also hinted at OBC backlash in upcoming elections to local bodies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.