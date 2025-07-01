Odisha assault: Officers association postpones mass leave after assurances

The Odisha Administrative Service Association (OAS) on Tuesday postponed a mass leave after chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured strict action against those involved in the assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahu. A group of men, including BJP corporator Jeevan Rout, assaulted Ratnakar Sahu in his office on Monday. (Sourced)

A group of men, including ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP corporator Jeevan Rout, assaulted Sahu in his office during a grievance redressal meeting on Monday. Majhi met OAS members late Monday and said the accused, regardless of their influence, will be punished under the law.

Sahu said Rout accused him of insulting BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan during a telephonic conversation. “Despite my repeated pleas, they continued the physical assault, causing serious injuries.... they beat me brutally in full public view with an attempt to murder...” Sahu said in his complaint. He said his staff and officers at the scene prevented his abduction.

Rout and two others have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. On Monday, the OAS announced all its officers would go on mass leave from Tuesday to protest the attack on Sahu. “The incident is not an isolated one...a narrative has been built for the past year to humiliate government servants and even resort to bodily threat, physical assault, and mental agony. ...represents a grave threat to the safety and dignity of officers across the state... An attack of such nature on a senior officer, while on duty, is an attack on the very foundation of the administrative framework.”

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress called the assault evidence of “jungle raj” under the BJP. In a post on X, Congress shared a video of the attack. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik urged Majhi to take immediate and exemplary action against those involved in the assault. Patnaik said no action had been taken when the son of a former governor assaulted an officer.

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi condemned the attack, saying the BJP does not support or endorse such acts. She demanded strict action against the culprits and called for disciplinary measures against BJP members found involved.