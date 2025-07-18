Odisha Band was largely peaceful: Commissioner over protest on Balasore student death

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police (CP) S Dev Datta Singh said that the Odisha Bandh called by the opposition parties to protest the death of a college student in Balasore, who recently succumbed in hospital to injuries sustained after setting herself on fire last week, remained largely peaceful. Two-wheelers used to block a road during a 'bandh' called by several opposition parties in protest over the death of a college student in Odisha(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Singh highlighted that extensive arrangements were made by the police in the wake of the protest called by the political parties.

"Extensive preparations were made for the law and order situation. Political parties protested by exercising their democratic right. A special platoon force was deployed to ensure that people face minimal inconvenience and no untoward incidents occur. More than 200 officers were deployed, and drones and CCTV cameras were installed. The Bandh remained largely peaceful," he said.

Police on Thursday detained several opposition leaders and workers, including the State Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, during the Odisha Bandh.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the state government of trying to deny justice to the college student. Alleging that the government was using force to stop protests, he stated that the Congress would not be afraid.

"The State government does not want to give justice to the victim and has resorted to hooliganism....We will not be intimidated and will continue to raise our voice against the state government. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha CM will have to resign," the Congress leader said.

Congress workers also blocked railway tracks in Balasore as part of the protest against the State government.

Transport services were hit and shops remained shut in Bhubaneswar on Thursday as several opposition parties observed an Odisha bandh.

Security forces were deployed, and petrol pumps remained closed in Odisha's capital city as several opposition parties observed the state bandh.

The bandh also caused long traffic jams on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway, where trucks and other vehicles were left stranded. Bus services were impacted in different parts of the state.

The 20-year-old student had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD) at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore. Despite filing a formal complaint and seeking help from the college principal, her grievances reportedly went unheard, leading her to take the extreme step on campus on July 12.