e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha BJD youth leader arrested over rape of 11-year-old girl

Odisha BJD youth leader arrested over rape of 11-year-old girl

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the BJD leader between February 23 and February 26.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhubaneswar
Subhas Khuntia, president of Rasulpur block Biju Yuva Janata Dal, was arrested and produced in a court on Saturday evening
Subhas Khuntia, president of Rasulpur block Biju Yuva Janata Dal, was arrested and produced in a court on Saturday evening
         

Police in Odisha’s Jajpur district have arrested a leader of the youth wing of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on charges of a raping an 11-year-old girl after kidnapping her, officials said on Sunday.

Subhas Khuntia, president of Rasulpur block Biju Yuva Janata Dal, was arrested and produced in a court on Saturday evening after the victim and her father lodged a complaint against him with the local police.

Vyasanagar sub-divisional police officer Chinmay Nayak said Khuntia allegedly abducted the girl while she was collecting cow dung on February 23.

The crime came to light after the survivor managed to escape from the house where Khuntia had confined her on February 26. In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the BJD leader between February 23 and February 26.

“We have arrested the accused based on the complaint filed against him. There is prima facie evidence,” Nayak said.

Violent crimes against children have been on the rise in Odisha.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, the state recorded 1427 cases of child rape cases under Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The NCRB data said Odisha was among the top five states which recorded such crimes in 2018.

A 16-year-old girl delivered a baby while working in a Bangalore household in November last year. Subsequent investigations revealed that she was gang-raped in early 2019.

tags
top news
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news