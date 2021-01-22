Odisha BJP protests ‘shoddy’ paddy procurement, govt suspends 15 officials
- At least 10,000 farmers and BJP leaders had surrounded the RDC office in Sambalpur town on Thursday, protesting deductions in farmers’ payments by rice millers among other issues.
Intensifying their protest over paddy procurement, BJP leaders continued their overnight dharna in front of a police station in western Odisha district of Sambalpur even as the Naveen Patnaik government suspended officials from at least 15 agricultural cooperative societies over alleged irregularities.
BJP activists, led by state unit president Samir Mohanty, leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and many other leaders, assembled on the premises of the Sambalpur Town police station and continued to stage a dharna for the whole night, while braving the chilly winter to protest against the shoddy affairs in paddy procurement by the State government.
"Till the government buys the entire paddy lying at the mandis, we would not budge from our protest," said BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra, who, too, joined the protest at Sambalpur. "We are determined to fight for the farmers," said Mishra. Former MLA from Padmapur and BJP leader Pradip Purohit said they are prepared to spend seven nights protesting for farmers.
On Thursday, at least 10,000 farmers and BJP leaders had surrounded the RDC office in Sambalpur town, protesting ‘katani chhatani’ or deductions in farmers’ payments by rice millers alleging poor quality of paddy, non compliance to the FAQ fixed for paddy procurement, non-generation of token in time for farmers, lapsing of token and unnecessary laying of paddy bags at different market yards.
The BJP leaders alleged that the government's ‘failure’ in buying paddy from the farmers had resulted in the distress sale of the grain, with farmers in districts like Keonjhar being forced to sell the crop at around ₹1200 per quintal against the MSP of ₹1868 per quintal.
Facing political heat over the issue, Odisha food supplies and cooperative minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Thursday suspended 15 secretaries of primary agriculture cooperative societies that act as agents of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation and purchase from the farmers. The department suspended secretaries of primary agriculture cooperative societies in western Odisha districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Boudh and northern Odisha district of Keonjhar.
BJD leader Srimoyee Mishra said BJP was resorting to such agitation to divert attention from the farmers' agitation in Delhi. "This Kharif marketing season, a record 37 lakh metric tonne of paddy have been procured by the government. The government would procure all paddy from farmers," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP protests ‘shoddy’ paddy procurement, govt suspends 15 officials
- At least 10,000 farmers and BJP leaders had surrounded the RDC office in Sambalpur town on Thursday, protesting deductions in farmers’ payments by rice millers among other issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi
- India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi interacts with Varanasi health workers, vaccinators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union ministers start 11th round of talks with protesting farmer unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds India's cricket win over Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Environment Conclave: Govt to train village women to test water quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from post
- Banerjee had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they have not paid heed to his concerns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media posts against govt, officials to drive action by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates: Govt's strategy was to throw a net at us, says farmers' leader
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mhada to draw lottery for over 5600 houses in Pune division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learn from India’s performance in Australia: Modi at Tezpur varsity convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Poison inside sweets’: Farmers’ leader on Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More Indians stepping out; surge in flight, hotel bookings: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress Working Committee may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPI platform to be updated, users may face inconvenience: NPCI
- NPCI has not specified the time it would take to update the system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season
- The official data also shows a big increase in the total number of registered paddy farmers, which now stands at 21.52 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox