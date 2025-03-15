Menu Explore
Odisha celebrates Holi, CM plays colours with police personnel

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 11:27 AM IST

Odisha celebrates Holi, CM plays colours with police personnel

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday celebrated Holi with police personnel in state capital Bhubaneswar.

Odisha celebrates Holi, CM plays colours with police personnel
Odisha celebrates Holi, CM plays colours with police personnel

DGP YB Khurania was also present in the programme held at the office of the CM's Grievance Cell in Unit 5 area of the city.

"My warmest greetings to everyone on the occasion of the sacred festival of Holi. May this festival of brotherhood and friendship fill everyone’s lives with happiness, peace and joy. I wish everyone a blessed life from Radha Govinda. #Holi," Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in a post on X.

As per tradition, Odisha celebrates the festival of colours a day after it is celebrated elsewhere.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Governor Haribabu Kambhampati urged the people to enjoy the occasion by using natural colours.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, "Greetings and best wishes on the joyous and joyful festival of Holi. May the mercy of Lord Jagannath be upon every one. #HappyHoli."

As Patnaik is in Delhi, there was no Holi celebration at his residence Naveen Niwas.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to ensure a peaceful Holi, police said.

Police personnel have been deployed at important junctions, keeping a stringent vigil on the celebrations, they said.

To prevent incidents of drowning, people have been urged not to venture into water bodies in inebriated conditions, they added.

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, ghats of rivers and other waterbodies are being guarded by the police along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel.

While 660 police personnel were deployed in Cuttack, 600 deployed in Bhubaneswar to ensure a safe Holi, an officer said.

"Strict action will be taken against individuals found creating disturbances under the influence of alcohol," said Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari.

Flag marches were conducted in some sensitive areas of the two cities on Friday evening.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.

