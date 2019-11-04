e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Odisha CM decides to remove Biju Patnaik’s samadhi

Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra said Patnaik decided to dismantle the samadhi to give a boost to the ongoing beautification drive in Puri.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Biju Patnaik addresses a press conference in April 1992.
Biju Patnaik addresses a press conference in April 1992.(HT Photo/Santosh Gupta)
         

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to remove a samadhi (memorial) of his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik from Puri.

Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra said Patnaik decided to dismantle the samadhi to give a boost to the ongoing beautification drive in Puri.

The samadhi, built in 1997, took a large area of Swargadwar crematorium in Puri.

“Instead of an entire memorial, there will just a plaque mentioning Biju babu’s name in Swargadwar,” said BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik, a close aide of Naveen. While some party insiders were wary of the move, Naveen reportedly told the meeting that there is no need for a memorial as “Biju continues to live in the heart of Odiyas”.

tags
top news
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News