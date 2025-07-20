Odisha CM: Shaktishree Programme to roll out soon in over 700 colleges, varsities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the Shaktishree Programme—a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring safety, empowerment, and gender sensitivity across higher educational institutions—will be rolled out in 16 universities and 730 government and aided colleges across the state. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that all higher educational institutions will be required to submit an Annual Campus Safety Report by December 31. (CMO Odisha-X)

This comes in the wake of the death of a 20-year-old college girl in Odisha’s Balasore district following a self-immolation attempt over her sexual harassment by a professor.

“The Shaktishree Programme is a decisive step toward making our campuses safer, inclusive, and empowering for our daughters. It is not just a scheme—it is a movement for gender equality and respect,” Majhi said.

Every college and university will form a Shaktishree Empowerment Cell, a student-led body, which will be managed by a female student, the ‘Shaktishree Saathi’, and mentored by a female faculty member, the ‘Shaktishree Coordinator’. Additionally, five accomplished working women, nominated by the district collector, will serve as ‘Shakti Apas’. They will visit campuses quarterly to guide and mentor students.

An annual workshop titled ‘Shakti Swarupini’ will be held for all Shaktishree Saathis, Coordinators, and Apas. The cell will organise a six-day training program covering self-defence, legal rights, mental health, and digital safety awareness.

A dedicated Shaktishree App is in the pipeline too, Majhi said. The app will allow female students to anonymously report harassment, consult mental health professionals, access Tele-MANAS services, and use an SOS emergency button to seek immediate help. The app will also provide details of internal committees and offer escalation mechanisms if complaints are not adequately addressed.

Majhi added that a special Code of Conduct for faculty and non-teaching staff will be implemented, along with mandatory annual online training on gender sensitivity and women’s safety. Under the SAFE (Shaktishree Actions for Female Empowerment) Campaign, camps and workshops on self-defense will be held.

An online course on The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines will be introduced for students and staff.

Also, CCTV cameras will be installed at key locations based on internal recommendations, and a control room will monitor the live feeds, Majhi said.

All higher educational institutions will be required to submit an Annual Campus Safety Report by December 31.