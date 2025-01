A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, forest officials said. In the Mayurbhanj region of Odisha, an elephant stomped a 45-year-old man to death. (AFP/representative)

The incident happened at Daddur village under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased was identified as Madhusudan Pandey. He encountered an elephant in the paddy field which tramped him to death, they said.

Pandey was rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and the body was sent for postmortem, they said.

A herd of 30 wild elephants from Similipal National Park had sneaked into the Shyamakhunta block area under Baripada Forest Division, officials said.