Prime accused arrested in Odisha assault of women over religious conversion

The prime accused in the assault of two women over allegations that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested, police said. The key suspect in the attack of two women in the Balasore district of Odisha was taken into custody on suspicion of trying to convert certain tribal communities to their religion.(ANI/representational)

Addressing a press conference, DIG (Eastern Range) Satyajit Naik on Tuesday said prime accused Badal Panda, a native of Kansa village in Nilagiri police station area, was arrested on Monday.

With this, four people were arrested in the case, he said.

Two women were tied to a tree and beaten up by a mob over the allegation that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families. The incident happened in Gobardhanpur village on Thursday and a video of it went viral on social media, they said.

Two cases were registered in connection with the incident that triggered nationwide outrage and political slugfest in the state.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a report from Odisha DGP YB Khurania within three days.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking media report from Balasore, Odisha, where two tribal women were tied to a tree and assaulted on suspicion of religious conversion. FIRs have reportedly been registered against both the women and their assaulters. The Commission has directed the DGP of the state to conduct a fair, time-bound investigation and ensure peace and law and order. A detailed action taken report must be submitted within 3 days," it posted on X.

The DIG said the police acted immediately and rescued the women, besides arresting the accused.

He said the police are also looking into the case in which it was alleged that the women were attempting religious conversions

"Some people have been issued notices in this case. There is an allegation of conversion and villagers had also protested," he said.