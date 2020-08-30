e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha Flood: 17 dead, 1.4 million people affected as situation improves

Odisha Flood: 17 dead, 1.4 million people affected as situation improves

The flood situation is under control in Odisha as Subarnarekha, Baitarani, Brahmani; Budhabalanga rivers are no longer in spate while the situation in Mahanadi river system will be better by Monday.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:51 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The SRC said a total of 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue people as 107 roads were cut off and 32 river embankments breached in five districts.
The SRC said a total of 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue people as 107 roads were cut off and 32 river embankments breached in five districts.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The flood situation in Odisha improved considerably on Sunday even as the floodwaters affected 1.4 million people in 20 districts leaving 17 dead.

Among the casualties, was a minor girl of Nayagarh district who was attempting to save her friend from being swept away by the flood water of Brutanga River. Sradhanjali Jani of Takera village was performing the traditional Odia ritual ‘Khudurukuni Osa’ with 3 of her friends in the river when one of them was swept away by the current. The three girls including Sradhanjali jumped into the water, but were swept away by the strong current till they were rescued by a fire brigade team. However, Jani was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

Officials meanwhile said the flood situation is under control as Subarnarekha, Baitarani, Brahmani; Budhabalanga rivers are no longer in spate while the situation in Mahanadi river system will be better by Monday. “As the inflow at Hirakud Dam has gone down, the amount of floodwater of Mahandi received in Mundali head will be 10 lakh cusecs. The floodwater will effectively reduce in coming days in affected districts and by tomorrow the situation is likely to get better,” said special relief commissioner Pradip Jena.

Water resources secretary Anu Garg said Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Baitarani; Brahmani rivers are stable now and flowing below the danger level. Three sluice gates of Rengali dam have been closed and the fourth will be closed soon, said Garg.

The SRC said a total of 45 medical and 42 veterinary, 14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services teams and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas to rescue people as 107 roads were cut off and 32 river embankments breached in five districts.

tags
top news
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In