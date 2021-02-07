IND USA
Devotees gather at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.(PTI File Photo)
Odisha govt, BJD protest NMA notification around Jagannath temple

  • The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibits any construction within 100 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:31 PM IST

The National Monuments Authority’s draft bylaw prohibiting any construction within 100 metre radius of the 12th century Sri Jagannath temple in Puri has run into opposition from the Odisha government, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), temple authoriti and even the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Calling it an insult to Lord Jagannath, senior sevayat Binayak Dasmohapatra said if needed he will move the Supreme Court against the draft bylaw.

The BJD alleged that the proposals are insulting to Lord Jagannath and have hurt the sentiments of Odia people.

Last month, the NMA of Union culture ministry for the first time came out with draft bylaw for the 12th century temple proposing the 100 metre area around the temple as ‘prohibited area’ under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 where no new construction of any kind, either by government or private agencies, would be permitted. It proposed a further 200 metre area as a ‘regulated area’ where construction is not prohibited, but has to be approved by the NMA. The NMA has sought objections to its proposals till February 18.

While the temple site of 9.7 acre is protected area, the prohibited area is 37.061 acre along Meghanad pacheri (boundary wall) and regulated area is 138.385 acre. Currently, all four sides of the temple are mainly used for commercial and residential purposes.

The draft bylaws have met with stiff resistance from the Naveen Patnaik government and the ruling Biju Janata Dal. In a letter to the NMA on Sunday, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Dr Krishan Kumar requested for withdrawal of the draft notification “to protect the interest of the Lords, sevaks and devotees at large".

“….Recently, the state government acquired lands and properties for strengthening safety & security of the centuries old shrine for the project of Sri Jagannath Heritage Corridor that will provide pilgrims with facilities such as drinking water, toilets, cloak rooms and Queue Management System. These properties have been acquired by State Government through negotiations and most of the people have come forward to contribute their lands and properties for the purpose of this project. Any regulation which has the potential to restrict development of facilities and amenities on lands voluntarily contributed by devotees of the Lord will hurt their sentiments,” Dr Kumar wrote.

The SJTA reasoned that as the Sevayats are likely to be severely and adversely affected by any intervention of the authorities like this draft notification, they must be consulted before any process to restrict their rights is undertaken by the National Monuments Authority. "Any adverse impact on Sevayats have a direct bearing on continuity of Niti-Kanti (rituals) of Lord Shree Jagannath,” he said.

Puri’s MP Pinaki Mishra condemned the NMA notification calling it an "outrageous attempt by the Centre to derail the extraordinary work being done due to chief minister Naveen Patnaik's efforts to improve surroundings of Jagannath and Lingaraj temple".

"Clubbing our living Gods’ abode with mausoleums is blasphemous. Odia sentiments deeply hurt," Mishra tweeted.

The Biju Janata Dal also slammed the notification saying it hurt the sentiments of Jagannath lovers. "This would create problems in daily rituals of the Lord. While the CM is making efforts to make Puri a world heritage city, NMA should reconsider its decision," the BJD tweeted.

The NMA's proposed notification restricting any construction within 100 metre radius of the protected monument is likely to adversely affect the Naveen Patnaik government's plans to build amenities for devotees of both Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. In Puri, the state government has a 3500 crore project lined up for development of the city as a world heritage city while in Bhubaneswar it has lined up 700 crore plan for beautification of the area around Lingaraj temple. The NMA's draft bylaw for the 13th century Vaishnavite temple of Ananta Basudeva near the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar is likely to scupper the government's beautification plans.

The BJP which saw BJD walking away with all the credits for development of the two heritage temples in Puri and Bhubaneswar, has also jumped into the fray.

Soon after the NMA bylaws were up on its website, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan took up the matter with Union culture minister Prahallad Singh Patel. "The bylaws are restrictive in nature and more time and consideration should be given on matters of such religious importance," tweeted Pradhan. He also added that Patel assured him about not taking any steps that may hinder the development of the Jagannath temple.

