Odisha govt to spend ₹200 crore to revamp Kalinga Studio
The Odisha government has decided to invest ₹200 crore to renovate Kalinga Studio here to boost the Odisha film industry and create employment opportunities in the sector, an official said on Thursday.
During a meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra directed the authorities to develop the facility as a film hub and tourist destination.
"Kalinga Studio stands over an area of around 26 acres. The facility can be developed as a modern film centre with promising business prospects," industries secretary Hemant Sharma said after presenting the ₹200-crore renovation plan at the meeting.
The facility currently has recording and editing units, indoor shooting space, gardens, temples and cottages, and was generating an average revenue of ₹4 lakh per month, the official said.
Mohapatra had recently visited the premises of Kalinga Studio and suggested to run the unit on a "functional outsourcing model".
"The revamped studio will have indoor shooting floors, theme-based gardens, film tech zone, snow world, adventure land, food courts, lodging facilities for members of film production teams and space for social programmes," the official said.
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the implementing agency, he said, adding that the government has set a target to complete the construction and landscaping of the core area by December 2022.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
