Odisha govt to withdraw MLA, minister pay hike bills after backlash

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday withdrew four bills introduced in December to increase threefold the salaries of MLAs, ministers, speaker and deputy speaker. A view of the Odisha assembly.

In an official communication, state assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout informed members that parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling had given notice to withdraw the four amendments, which had triggered widespread discontent across the state.

The bills slated for withdrawal include the Odisha Legislative Assembly Members’ Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Deputy Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Odisha Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The four legislations, passed in December 2025, had proposed raising MLAs’ monthly remuneration from about ₹1.11 lakh to ₹3.45 lakh. Under the revised structure, the chief minister’s monthly pay was pegged at ₹3.74 lakh, the deputy chief minister at ₹3.68 lakh, cabinet ministers at ₹3.62 lakh and ministers of state at ₹3.56 lakh. The speaker’s remuneration was fixed at ₹3.68 lakh, while the deputy speaker was to receive ₹3.56 lakh. The leader of the opposition and government chief whip were each assigned monthly packages of ₹3.62 lakh.

The government had earlier defended the hike, stating that the revision came after an eight-year gap and accounted for inflationary pressures. However, the 211 % hike drew sharp criticism from citizens and the opposition, sparking a broader public debate over the timing and necessity of the move.

After the bills were passed, Biju Janata Dal president and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik had written to CM Majhi stating he would forego the enhanced salary and allowances applicable to his post, a move that drew attention in the state’s political discourse.

The development was followed by appeals from legislators across party lines, including members of the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD, urging the chief minister to reconsider the salary revisions for MLAs, ministers and constitutional office-bearers.