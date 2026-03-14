Rajya Sabha polls: Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of horse-trading in Odisha

Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horse-trading to win Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, even as Congress shifted some of its legislators to a resort near Bengaluru amid the cross-voting fears and disagreements over its strategy. Elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha are due to be held on Monday. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik. (X)

Patnaik, who met BJD lawmakers, said three BJP Rajya Sabha candidates are trying their best to indulge in horse-trading, which is an offence. He asked the public to closely monitor the BJP’s moves ahead of Monday’s vote.

The BJP has fielded two candidates and is supporting former Union minister Dilip Ray. The BJD-Congress combine has the 35 votes needed for the fourth seat. Thirty votes are needed to win a seat.

BJD lawmaker Byomkesh Ray accused chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi of encouraging horse-trading. He said that Majhi is calling and inviting lawmakers to his residence or government quarters, and making deals. “A chief minister should not be involved in horse-trading,” Ray said, warning that BJD legislators, who cross-vote, would face electoral consequences.

BJP lawmaker Jayanarayan Mishra dismissed the allegations. “Just as everything appears yellow to a jaundiced patient, he sees horse-trading everywhere. If they are giving us votes, we are taking them,” he said.

BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra called for protecting democracy and ensuring that no horse-trading takes place. He urged every elected representative to vote in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Congress lawmaker Sofia Firdous said she was never consulted about the party’s decision to back the BJD candidate. “The Congress lawmakers were not supportive of this move,” she said. She added that she was not even invited to campaign during a by-election.

Another Congress lawmaker, Dasarathi Gamang, remained incommunicado. Congress functionaries said efforts are being made to speak to Gamang.