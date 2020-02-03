e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha issues toll-free number for suspected Coronavirus patients, 1 admitted in hospital

Odisha issues toll-free number for suspected Coronavirus patients, 1 admitted in hospital

Director of public health, Dr Ajit Mohanty said people of the state who have returned from countries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore are advised to contact the numbers to report about any signs of the infection. The call centre will direct them to experts in their area.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Officials said a 29-year-old postgraduate student from Cuttack district studying in an university of Wuhan recently returned from China showing symptoms of cold and cough. (Image used for representation only).
Officials said a 29-year-old postgraduate student from Cuttack district studying in an university of Wuhan recently returned from China showing symptoms of cold and cough. (Image used for representation only).(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Odisha government on Monday issued toll free numbers for people who are returning from countries with a high number of Coronavirus cases even as one more person from Odisha studying in China was admitted to hospital for suspected novel Coronavirus infection.

Director of public health, Dr Ajit Mohanty said people of the state who have returned from countries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore are advised to contact the numbers to report about any signs of the infection. The call centre will direct them to experts in their area.

The phone numbers are- 0674-2390455, 9439994857, 9439991221 and 9437040564.

Officials said a 29-year-old postgraduate student from Cuttack district studying in an university of Wuhan recently returned from China showing symptoms of cold and cough. Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said the student has been kept in an isolation ward. Another person from the Kandhamal district who was studying MBBS in China too has been kept in an isolation ward of the medical college and hospital.

“Their blood samples have been for sent for testing to NIV, Pune and the results are expected to be back in the next few days. Both the patients are completely stable and are being given symptomatic treatment. If the reports are negative they will be discharged as per their condition and if it’s positive they will be given prescribed treatment,” he said.

tags
top news
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news