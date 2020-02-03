Odisha issues toll-free number for suspected Coronavirus patients, 1 admitted in hospital

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:37 IST

The Odisha government on Monday issued toll free numbers for people who are returning from countries with a high number of Coronavirus cases even as one more person from Odisha studying in China was admitted to hospital for suspected novel Coronavirus infection.

Director of public health, Dr Ajit Mohanty said people of the state who have returned from countries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore are advised to contact the numbers to report about any signs of the infection. The call centre will direct them to experts in their area.

The phone numbers are- 0674-2390455, 9439994857, 9439991221 and 9437040564.

Officials said a 29-year-old postgraduate student from Cuttack district studying in an university of Wuhan recently returned from China showing symptoms of cold and cough. Emergency Officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bhubanananda Maharana said the student has been kept in an isolation ward. Another person from the Kandhamal district who was studying MBBS in China too has been kept in an isolation ward of the medical college and hospital.

“Their blood samples have been for sent for testing to NIV, Pune and the results are expected to be back in the next few days. Both the patients are completely stable and are being given symptomatic treatment. If the reports are negative they will be discharged as per their condition and if it’s positive they will be given prescribed treatment,” he said.