Odisha launches joint op to nab Maoist leader Sukru ahead of March 31 deadline

Odisha Police, along with central forces, on Friday launched a major operation to capture senior Maoist leader Sukru in a dense forest spanning Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, ahead of the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end Maoist violence in the country. Security forces intensify anti-Maoist drive in Odisha, targeting top leader Sukru in forested tri-junction of three districts. (Representative photo)

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania said joint teams of state police and central paramilitary forces were advancing through forested terrain at the tri-junction of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts in pursuit of state committee member Sukru, who carries a bounty of ₹55 lakh on his head.

“We have precise inputs regarding his location. The operation is currently underway, and forces are moving step by step inside the forest,” Khurania added.

Sukru, 49, a native of Malkangiri district, is believed to be commanding a group of around 13 cadres, most of them from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. Security forces located his suspected hideout using drones and advanced surveillance equipment after he evaded capture since January, an officer said.

Khurania described Sukru as the most senior active Maoist leader in Odisha and a significant obstacle to government efforts to persuade insurgents to surrender. In January, he allegedly killed his deputy Anwesh, who had been planning to lay down arms. The body was reportedly buried in a forest with the help of associates. One of those associates, identified as Jogesh, was killed in a security forces encounter on February 22.

Anwesh had served as a divisional committee member and platoon commander within the Maoist hierarchy.

Despite his hardline stance, intelligence inputs suggest Sukru may be facing mounting pressure from sustained security operations and family members to surrender, though resistance from close aides is reportedly blocking any such move.

The operation comes amid a wave of recent surrenders. On March 11, ten Maoists, including state committee member Sanu Pottam, also known as Nitu, gave themselves up in Kandhamal. Another group, led by divisional committee member Nakul, laid down arms on March 15.

Khurania expressed confidence that Odisha would achieve its stated goal of becoming free of Maoist insurgency by March 31. Additional director general for anti-naxal operations Sanjeeb Panda separately urged remaining insurgents to surrender and take advantage of the state government’s rehabilitation programme.