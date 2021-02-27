Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new Covid-19 cases

The Odisha government on Saturday said week-long home isolation will be mandatory for people coming by plane or train from five high-risk states even as 86 new Covid-19 cases pushed the tally to 3,37,104, a health department official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in a partial modification to the instructions issued on Friday to district authorities and others, has clarified that at present the precautionary measures may be limited to passengers coming from five high-risk states instead of 12 states named earlier.

The week-long home isolation will be mandatory for the people coming by train and flight from five high risk states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The situation is under watch and surveillance is going on strictly, Mohapatra said, adding that the government may later include other states in the category of high-risk states in future if the situation so warrants.

He said the seven day mandatory home isolation for arrivals from the five high-risk states can be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers who have an RT-PCR negative report (done not more than 72 hours before boarding) or a Covid Vaccination Final Certificate.

In its Friday order, the state government had made 7- day home isolation mandatory for the people coming from the 12 states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh - to the state.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 86 new Covid-19 cases in 21 districts.

Sundergarh district reported the highest of 10 new cases followed by Khurda and Sambalpur (9 each). Dhenkanal district has become the Covid-19 free as no active cases existed in its jurisdiction.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,915 as no fresh fatality has been reported since Thursday, he said, adding that other 53 Covid-19 positive patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 673 active cases, while 3,34,463 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has tested over 83 lakh sample tests for Covid-19 cases so far, including 22,763 on Friday. The state's positivity rate stands at 4.06 per cent, a data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

