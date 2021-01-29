Odisha Police: 894 missing children rescued in eight days
Odisha Crime Branch has rescued 894 children during an eight-day long special drive organised to trace missing children, said Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Thursday.
Talking to ANI the DGP said, "The Odisha Crime branch conducted a special drive between January 18 and 25 to rescue missing children. During the drive, we traced and rescued 894 children in the state. We will continue this drive and will take action against the accused involved."
He further informed that out of the 894 rescued children, 800 were girls and remaining 94 were boys.
The rescue drive relates to 834 missing complaints lodged at various police stations across the state. Kendrapara district police rescued 127 children whereas Mayurbhanj and Balasore traced 111 and 88 children, respectively.
The DGP also appreciated the good work of Superintendents of police of different districts.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
