Odisha police officer dies after being assaulted in Rourkela; family says murder

Bhubaneswar: A 36-year-old police officer in Odisha’s Rourkela district who died on Sunday after being assaulted by a group of people who she tried to disperse may have been murdered, her family has told the Rourkela police in a complaint. Police said two persons have been arrested in connection with the police officer’s death (AFP)

Alisha Narmi Lugun, an assistant sub-inspector of Uditnagar police station in Rourkela, died on Sunday night after being allegedly assaulted by some persons whose car was scratched by a passing bus. The group were assaulting the bus driver to punish him; she came to his rescue and was targeted by them. According to reports, she was admitted to a local hospital for her injuries where she later died.

“We are probing the incident. The deceased ASI’s body has been sent for postmortem,” said an official of Udit Nagar police station. Two persons including a woman were later arrested in connection with her death.

Lugun’s husband Sanjay said when he first saw his wife at the hospital, she was bleeding from the mouth. “Her face was swollen. She did not have any health issues. She was beaten to death while on duty at an accident site. Her face had injury marks,” he alleged.

Some reports suggested the police officer died of cardiac arrest.

But her family alleged murder, saying her death could be linked to the death of Rourkela assistant collector Susmita Minz, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances last week.

Lugun was in charge of the security of Minz till her death.

Susmita Minz’s brother earlier said Lugun, who was in charge of his sister’s security, knew about the danger to his sister’s life. “We suspect that my sister Sushmita Minj knew about the secret of officials. So, they did not help her in her difficult times and kept her alone. ASI Lugun was assigned for the safety of my sister. Where was she when my sister died,” Minz’s brother alleged.

