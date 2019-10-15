Odisha police officer suspended for clicking selfie with murder accused

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:50 IST

The Odisha police department suspended a police inspector of coastal Puri district late Tuesday evening after his selfie with a murder accused went viral, officials said. The viral photo had left the department red faced.

Bulu Munda, inspector-in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station was transferred to the district police headquarters late Monday night after his selfie with murder accused Radha Mohan Biswal alias Munna went viral on social media earlier in the day. Senior officers had then said the department was mulling further actions against him.

Biswal is accused of murdering a youth named Dilip Swain at Alasahi on October 5. Biswal had allegedly killed Swain in front of the latter’s father and was absconding. He is also an accused in six other cases including 4 cases of attempt to murder

Biswal was arrested on Monday. He was being taken to nearby police station after his arrest when the Chandrabhaga police station inspector clicked a selfie with him inside the police van and sent it on WhatsApp to someone after which the photo was widely shared.

In the picture, the accused is seen wearing sunglasses while the inspector was taking the selfie. The accused was also taken to the police station without handcuffs.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:50 IST