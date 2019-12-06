Odisha primary school teacher dismissed for coming to work drunk

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 09:58 IST

A teacher in a government primary school in Odisha’s Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to school inebriated and forcing students to kneel down outside the school premises.

Makarand Mahant, a temporary teacher with the Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda area, was sacked after a video of his punishing the students went viral.

In the video, Mahant is also seen not being able to park his motorcycle properly.

Jajpur’s district collector in-charge Mihir Mohanty said on Wednesday Mahant had been coming to the school in an inebriated state.

“He had forced students to kneel down outside the school premises over allegations of indiscipline behaviour. This is not at all acceptable,” said Mohanty.

“As he was a temporary teacher he was dismissed immediately after the block education officer submitted a report over his conduct,” he said.

Some villagers had shot a video of the incident and complained that Mahant often came to the school drunk.