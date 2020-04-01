Odisha records 4th Covid-19 case, 29-year-old infected

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 13:12 IST

A 29-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai to his native village in coastal Bhadrak district on March 18, has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Tuesday night, officials said.

Though he was asymptomatic (not showing symptoms of the disease), the health authorities took his swab samples for diagnostic tests.

Before this, Odisha reported three Covid-19 positive cases — of which two had travelled abroad. The third patient, a bank official, had travelled to Delhi and Haryana last month.

Last week, the Odisha government revised its policy and decided to test all those who returned from abroad after March 4, said a senior state health official, adding that over 4,300 people have returned to the state since that date.

Odisha health secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said the Bhadrak resident has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack late on Tuesday night. All his family members have been admitted to the isolation facility of the Bhadrak district hospital and their swab samples sent for tests. The authorities are carrying out contact tracing of the infected person. His residence has been sanitised and sealed by district officials.

Senior state government officials also said at least 35 people from Odisha attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi between Match 13 and 15. The building, where the gathering was held, has become a hot spot of coronavirus infections in India.

The Odisha government has also decided not to organise any function on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa (Odisha Day) on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak and 21-day nationwide lockdown that started on March 25.

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of the state on Utkala Dibasa, which is celebrated every year to commemorate the formation of the state on linguistic basis on April 1, 1936.

Governor Lal sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for combating Covid-19 in Odisha. CM Patnaik exuded confidence regarding the containment of the viral outbreak with the active cooperation of the people of the state.