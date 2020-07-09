e-paper
Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases

The death toll climbed to 52 with four more people succumbing to the disease, a health department official said.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
Total Covid-19 cases in Odisha have now gone up to 11,201.
Total Covid-19 cases in Odisha have now gone up to 11,201.(ANI file photo)
         

Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,201, a health department official said.

The death toll climbed to 52 with four more people succumbing to the disease, he said.

“Regret to inform the demise of four Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the health department said in a statement.

It said three fatalities were reported from Covid-19 hotspot Ganjam and one from Bhadrak district.

