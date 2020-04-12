e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha’s Covid-19 case count at 54 after 4 new infections

Odisha’s Covid-19 case count at 54 after 4 new infections

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Covid-19 infections in Odisha rose to 54 after four news cases, including two from the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh, were reported on Saturday.

The Odisha health and family welfare department said late on Saturday night that samples of four more persons have tested positive. Of the four new cases, two are from Bisra area of Sundargarh district.

So far 3,551 samples have been tested in Odisha --- of which 3497 were negative. So far 12 patients have been discharged from hospitals following treatment. A 72-year-old man of Bhubaneswar, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease, has died.

National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit said just 35 of the cases needed hospital care. Pandit said 80% of the patients in Odisha were asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) carriers. “Therefore, surveillance is the best weapon against the disease,” Pandit said.

top news
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
Migrant workers returning home could spread Covid-19 in India: World Bank
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 8000-mark, death toll at 273
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra coronavirus cases reach 1,895
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
Coronavirus: US now has most Covid deaths, overtaking Italy
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Amazon Prime Now delivery app to shut down in India
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How many lives did lockdown save, IIM joins fight | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news