Odisha’s Covid-19 case count at 54 after 4 new infections

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:35 IST

Covid-19 infections in Odisha rose to 54 after four news cases, including two from the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh, were reported on Saturday.

The Odisha health and family welfare department said late on Saturday night that samples of four more persons have tested positive. Of the four new cases, two are from Bisra area of Sundargarh district.

So far 3,551 samples have been tested in Odisha --- of which 3497 were negative. So far 12 patients have been discharged from hospitals following treatment. A 72-year-old man of Bhubaneswar, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease, has died.

National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit said just 35 of the cases needed hospital care. Pandit said 80% of the patients in Odisha were asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) carriers. “Therefore, surveillance is the best weapon against the disease,” Pandit said.