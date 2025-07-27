Search
Odisha school teacher held for molesting five girl students

PTI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 10:35 pm IST

The headmaster of the school lodged an FIR in this connection and the accused teacher from Odisha was arrested on Sunday.

A teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting five girl students inside the institution, police said.

The incident took place recently in the school under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station in the coastal district.(Pexel/Representational Image)
The incident took place recently in the school under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station in the coastal district.(Pexel/Representational Image)

The incident took place recently in the school under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station in the coastal district, they said.

The headmaster of the school lodged an FIR in this connection on Saturday, and the accused teacher from Odisha was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said.

The accused, who has been booked under various sections of the BNS, was sent to judicial custody after a court in Kendrapara rejected his bail application, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

