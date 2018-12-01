Odisha shelter home caretaker arrested for sexually exploiting girl inmates

A shelter home in-charge has been arrested in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district for sexually exploiting girl inmates, police said on Saturday.

Simanchal Nayak, the caretaker of the non-government organisation-run Good News India Dream Centre in Beltikiri, was arrested following a raid on Friday by a joint team of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the District Child Protection Unit.

The inmates had accused Nayak of repeatedly sexually assaulting minor girls living at the centre.

The caretaker was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Child Protection Officer (CPO) Anuradha Goswami, Dhenkanal sub-divisional police officer Sheikh Abdul Karim said.

Efforts were on to nab the owner and Managing Director of the home, Faiz Rahman.

The CWC team has found that the centre was established in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 14:50 IST