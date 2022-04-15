Home / India News / Odisha teen bludgeoned to death by friends over mobile phone game
india news

Odisha teen bludgeoned to death by friends over mobile phone game

The police said the three minors were playing a game on a mobile phone near the village school on Thursday. Two of them had an altercation with the third boy over playing the mobile phone game.
In Odisha’s Koraput district, a teenager was killed and his body dumped near a reservoir by two of his friends after he refused to share his mobile phone with them on Thursday afternoon. (HT PHOTO.)
In Odisha’s Koraput district, a teenager was killed and his body dumped near a reservoir by two of his friends after he refused to share his mobile phone with them on Thursday afternoon. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty

A class 7 student in Odisha’s Koraput district was killed and his body dumped near a reservoir by two of his friends after he refused to share his mobile phone with them for playing video games on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, after the father of the deceased reported that his son was missing and lodged a complaint with the Koraput town police station on Friday morning, the investigation into the case began.

The police said the three minors were playing a game on a mobile phone near the village school on Thursday. Two of them had an altercation with the third boy over playing the mobile phone game.

“Soon the fight turned ugly and the two minors overpowered the one who had the phone. They bludgeoned the 12-year-old to death on the spot with a stone. To cover up the death they dragged and dumped the body in Kolab reservoir,” said Koraput additional SP, Utkal Keshari Das. A case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the deceased’s father. Since the deceased was a tribal, relevant sections as per the SC/ST Atrocity Act have also been registered.

Last week, a man in Nabarangour district was killed by his friend after a scuffle broke out between them over a lost mobile phone. Sukalal Rout and his friend Ghanashyam Majhi were consuming alcohol on Thursday evening when a fight broke out between them over the missing mobile phone. Later, the verbal duel took an ugly turn when Rout bludgeoned Majhi to death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out