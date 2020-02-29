e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Odisha teenager drugged and gang raped for 7 days

Odisha teenager drugged and gang raped for 7 days

The girl has been admitted to a private hospital in the area after her condition turned critical.

india Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Girls father says she was gang raped by three men who also stole her jewellery
Girls father says she was gang raped by three men who also stole her jewellery(HT Representative Photo)
         

A 17-year-old minor was allegedly drugged and gang raped for 7 days in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Saturday.

The girl who stays under Joda police station area of Keonjhar district was allegedly abducted by a person named Bhutan on February 21. The victim’s father alleged Bhutan drugged and raped his daughter along with three other accomplices.

“He looted all the jewellery of my daughter and raped her for the last 7 days. The assailants dumped her near Joda bus stand on Friday,” the victim’s father wrote in his complaint.

The girl has been admitted to a private hospital in the area after her condition turned critical.

Joda police station inspector Raisen Murmu said it had begun a hunt for all the accused.

Last week, minister of state (Home), Dibya Shankar Mishra told the state Assembly that Odisha witnessed a 17.9 per cent rise in rape cases in 2019 as compared to 2018.

tags
top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news