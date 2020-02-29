Odisha teenager drugged and gang raped for 7 days

india

A 17-year-old minor was allegedly drugged and gang raped for 7 days in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Saturday.

The girl who stays under Joda police station area of Keonjhar district was allegedly abducted by a person named Bhutan on February 21. The victim’s father alleged Bhutan drugged and raped his daughter along with three other accomplices.

“He looted all the jewellery of my daughter and raped her for the last 7 days. The assailants dumped her near Joda bus stand on Friday,” the victim’s father wrote in his complaint.

The girl has been admitted to a private hospital in the area after her condition turned critical.

Joda police station inspector Raisen Murmu said it had begun a hunt for all the accused.

Last week, minister of state (Home), Dibya Shankar Mishra told the state Assembly that Odisha witnessed a 17.9 per cent rise in rape cases in 2019 as compared to 2018.