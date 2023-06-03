Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron, expressed their condolences to the families and the Government of India on Saturday over one of the country's worst train accidents that killed at least 288 people.

People work at the site of a train collision after the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. (Reuters)

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country and took place in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night. The accident also injured 803 people.

Russian President Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Please accept our deep condolences over the tragic aftermath of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe and we hope for a speedy recovery to everyone injured," says the telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

UK Prime Minister Sunak extended his heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly in the rescue operations.

“My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond,” Sunak tweeted.

President Macron said France stands in solidarity with India.

“My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims,” Macron tweeted.

Chinese President Xi sent separate condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi over the train accident, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the accident which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed deep condolences to the victims, offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train accident.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also sent a condolence message to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives in the train accident in the State of Odisha. I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I also sincerely hope that those who were injured will recover swiftly," Hayashi said.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said at this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.

"The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” Trudeau tweeted.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, “I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured,” Sharif tweeted.

"Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured," Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that he is “deeply saddened” to learn about the train accident in Odisha. He wished for a speedy recovery for all those affected in the accident.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief,” Ali Sabry tweeted.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted, "Sending prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we hear developments of the tragic train crash in Odisha. May the loved ones find strength, as they come to terms with the loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for quick healing."

The Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also expressed condolences on the train tragedy.

"The Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for the tragic train accident that occurred today in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and the injured, I hope that those still trapped will be rescued," Tajani tweeted.

UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi too expressed his deepest condolences to the families over the tragic train accident.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also extended heartfelt condolences to the victims.

"Taiwan Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need," she tweeted.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic train accident in Odisha, #India, leading to loss of lives and injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a tweet.