Odisha tribal girl ‘rape’: Central forensic lab finds no semen traces after state report controversy

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata said in its report that Kunduli rape victim’s clothes did not bear any trace of semen, a senior police officer said.

The report submitted by the CFSL to the court is now available with the investigating officer, superintendent of police (crime branch) RB Panigrahi told reporters on Monday.

“The CFSL forensic test revealed that the stains on the exhibits (clothes) yielded identical autosomal genetic profiles of female origin from one and the same female individual,” Panigrahi said.

The clothes were sent to the CFSL for re-examination following a controversy over a purported State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) draft report, which had indicated that the girl’s undergarments bore semen marks.

The draft report did not match with the SFSL’s final report.

Read | Odisha tribal rape victim’s family holds up traffic with her body, refuses autopsy

Odisha DGP RP Sharma had ordered the crime branch to investigate into the alleged discrepancies in the two forensic reports.

“Police are still investigating into the “apparent surfacing” of the SFSL’s intermediate interdivision draft report, which was also reported by a section of media,” the SP said.

A 14-year-old Dalit girl of Kunduli area of Koraput district had alleged that she was gang-raped by “four men in uniforms” on October 10 last year near a jungle in Pottangi police station area of the district.

The girl committed suicide on January 22.

The state government had in February ordered for a court-monitored special investigation team probe into the incident. The government had also ordered a judicial probe.