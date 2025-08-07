Odisha woman dies by self-immolation after alleged police inaction over blackmail complaint
The woman, a final year undergraduate student of Pattamundai College, set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on her in their house on Wednesday morning.
A 19-year-old woman of Kendrapara district in Odisha studying in final year undergraduate programme on Wednesday died by self-immolation amid allegations of police inaction on her complaint of blackmail by a male friend.
The woman, a final year undergraduate student of Pattamundai College, set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on her in their house on Wednesday morning when her parents were away. She succumbed to severe burn injuries in a local hospital. Police said a man named Litu of Terohi village under Pattamundai Rural police station who was in a relationship with the woman allegedly kept some photos of her and had been blackmailing her regularly.
The woman’s father alleged that her friend was blackmailing her using obscene photos and videos. “I had gone to Pattamundai (Rural) police station around six months ago to file a complaint over her former boyfriend’s threat to upload her intimate photographs on social media. I had given a copy of the complaint to one police officer named Sailendra Palei. However, he discouraged me against it, stating it was better not to file a complaint and suggested that we block the phone number of the ex-boyfriend.”
A formal complaint regarding this issue was lodged at the Pattamundai rural police station six months ago, but police did not register a case on the basis of the complaint, he alleged.
A police official reportedly asked the college girl to block the phone number of her male friend to avoid harassment. Kendrapara SP Siddhrath Kataria who visited the spot and talked to the woman’s family members said police will look into all aspects while probing the incident. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.