'Of course, he will become the CM': Devendra Fadnavis' mother

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said the assembly elections were contested with chief minister Eknath Shinde as the alliance's face.

Sarita Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis' mother, said on Saturday that her son will become the chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP-led Mahayuti has either won or is leading in 227 assembly seats. The Congress-led alliance is ahead in 52 seats.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(PTI file photo)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(PTI file photo)

"Of course, he will become the CM. It is a big day as my son has become a big leader in the state. He was working hard all 24 hours," she told ANI.

After it became clear that the coalition was poised to win the Maharashtra election, Devendra Fadnavis wrote the BJP's slogan on X. "Ek hai to Safe hai", Modi hai to mumkin hai," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis is leading in the Nagpur South West seat.

When asked who will become the next CM of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Singh said all three parties will decide together.

"Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision," he said.

He also said that there is no dispute within the alliance over the coveted post.

"There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties would sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this," he added.

On Friday, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said the assembly elections were contested with chief minister Eknath Shinde as the alliance's face.

“Voters have shown their preference for Shinde through voting. I think it is Shinde’s right (to be the next CM) and we are confident that he will be the next CM,” Shirsat added.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar said Fadnavis must get the top job in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

