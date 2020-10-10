e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / OFB workers’ bodies call off upcoming nationwide strike

OFB workers’ bodies call off upcoming nationwide strike

The federations are protesting the Centre’s July decision to corporatise the board.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The workers’ federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the country’s main producer of military arsenal, have called off their proposed countrywide strike from October 12 after a reconciliation meeting held in New Delhi on Friday under the ministry of labour and employment, a government spokesperson said.

The federations are protesting the Centre’s July decision to corporatise the board.

Three federations of defence civilian employees had given a joint strike notice on August 4 against the government’s decision to corporatise the board. The defence ministry referred the matter in September 2020 to the chief labour commissioner, ministry of labour and employment to initiate conciliation in the matter.

The decision of the federations to go on a strike was widely criticised as the Indian military is locked in a border dispute with China in the Ladakh. The OFB controls 41 ordnance factories engaged in the production of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms, clothing and leather equipment for soldiers.

“It was agreed by the representatives of the federations and officials of the ministry of defence that, during the pendency of on-going conciliation proceedings, the ministry will abide by the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 which stipulates that the employer cannot alter the conditions of service of the employees till the conclusion of conciliation proceedings. However, it will not affect government’s decision to corporatise OFB,” the spokesperson said.

The government last month announced the setting up of an empowered group of ministers (EGoM) under defence minister Rajnath Singh to oversee the corporatisation of the OFB, which is expected to be completed in a one-year timeframe.

The EGoM will oversee and guide the board’s corporatisation with the process covering transition support and the redeployment plan of workforce while safeguarding their wages and retirement benefits. The workforce of the factories controlled by the board stands at more than 80,000 people who are against the corporatisation move. The government has asked various unions and associations of the OFB to convey their suggestions and concerns about the move to the EGoM.

tags
top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In