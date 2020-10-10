OFB workers’ bodies call off upcoming nationwide strike

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:57 IST

The workers’ federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the country’s main producer of military arsenal, have called off their proposed countrywide strike from October 12 after a reconciliation meeting held in New Delhi on Friday under the ministry of labour and employment, a government spokesperson said.

The federations are protesting the Centre’s July decision to corporatise the board.

Three federations of defence civilian employees had given a joint strike notice on August 4 against the government’s decision to corporatise the board. The defence ministry referred the matter in September 2020 to the chief labour commissioner, ministry of labour and employment to initiate conciliation in the matter.

The decision of the federations to go on a strike was widely criticised as the Indian military is locked in a border dispute with China in the Ladakh. The OFB controls 41 ordnance factories engaged in the production of tanks, armoured personnel carriers, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms, clothing and leather equipment for soldiers.

“It was agreed by the representatives of the federations and officials of the ministry of defence that, during the pendency of on-going conciliation proceedings, the ministry will abide by the provisions of Section 33(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 which stipulates that the employer cannot alter the conditions of service of the employees till the conclusion of conciliation proceedings. However, it will not affect government’s decision to corporatise OFB,” the spokesperson said.

The government last month announced the setting up of an empowered group of ministers (EGoM) under defence minister Rajnath Singh to oversee the corporatisation of the OFB, which is expected to be completed in a one-year timeframe.

The EGoM will oversee and guide the board’s corporatisation with the process covering transition support and the redeployment plan of workforce while safeguarding their wages and retirement benefits. The workforce of the factories controlled by the board stands at more than 80,000 people who are against the corporatisation move. The government has asked various unions and associations of the OFB to convey their suggestions and concerns about the move to the EGoM.