Official held in graft case named MLAs, claims CBI

A senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Wednesday in a bribery case of ₹91,000, has claimed during his interrogation that two MLAs wrote to him seeking transfers and postings for drivers, people familiar with the development have said.

The central investigating agency, however, refused to come on record while making the claim.

Shakil Ahmed Khan, deputy chief general manager (north), DTC, and five others were arrested last Wednesday over corruption allegations.

“During interrogation, Ahmed said several MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and postings related matters of drivers and other staff of the DTC. Two MLAs even wrote to him seeking to influence postings,” said a CBI officer asking not to be named.

