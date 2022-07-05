Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
“This force works not only for Delhi, but its service is spread all over the nation. Delhi Police has taken several revolutionary steps by integrating its working with technology for delivering better and faster services. Delhi Police has transformed itself with the passage of time and its community policing initiatives such as YUVA, Sashakti and Prahari have proven to be game changers for society. A lot more will be done in the field of welfare measures for the police personnel,” he said.
Highlighting the initiatives planned in the coming years, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said the community policing projects such as YUVA (skills training for youth), Sashakti (self-defence training for women) and Prahari (beat policing) will not only strengthen the police-public interface, but also improve the police’s image as public servants.
“Thousands of our personnel got infected with Covid and 92 of them lost their lives to the pandemic, but we remained at the frontline and provided all possible assistance to citizenry earning the epithet ”Dil Ki Police”. Praising the YUVA 2.0 scheme, he said corporate sector has stepped up to provide the best possible career guidance and job opportunities to youth under the programme, and more than 50,000 youth have been imparted skills training.
Founded in 1861 after the adoption of the Indian Police Act, Delhi Police remained a part of the Punjab Police until 1947. In 1978, the Delhi Police Act was passed and the commissionerate system was introduced with effect from July 1,1978.
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies
New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said. Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force, which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot.
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Ghazipur slaughterhouse to remain closed, NGT panel to look into its environmental impact
The Ghazipur slaughterhouse – Delhi's only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats – will not be allowed to reopen just yet. During the hearing of a review petition on Monday, the National Green Tribunal directed the formation of another expert committee to look into the environmental impact of the slaughterhouse. Mohammad Arshad Qureshi, who heads the Delhi Meat Merchant Association said businesses have been severely impacted over the past one month.
Pune rural police plan aims to prevent youth from turning to crime
PUNE Similar to the cleanliness mission that aims to keep our surroundings spick and span, the Pune Rural Police will soon launch 'Mission turning point' programme which aims to prevent youth involvement in criminal activities. The concept was coined by the additional superintendent of police Mitesh Ghatte and focuses on counselling for school-college students and preventing them from engaging in crime or illegal activities. College-going youths are 'cutting birthday cakes using swords.'
