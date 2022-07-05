Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade

To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.

“This force works not only for Delhi, but its service is spread all over the nation. Delhi Police has taken several revolutionary steps by integrating its working with technology for delivering better and faster services. Delhi Police has transformed itself with the passage of time and its community policing initiatives such as YUVA, Sashakti and Prahari have proven to be game changers for society. A lot more will be done in the field of welfare measures for the police personnel,” he said.

Highlighting the initiatives planned in the coming years, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said the community policing projects such as YUVA (skills training for youth), Sashakti (self-defence training for women) and Prahari (beat policing) will not only strengthen the police-public interface, but also improve the police’s image as public servants.

“Thousands of our personnel got infected with Covid and 92 of them lost their lives to the pandemic, but we remained at the frontline and provided all possible assistance to citizenry earning the epithet ”Dil Ki Police”. Praising the YUVA 2.0 scheme, he said corporate sector has stepped up to provide the best possible career guidance and job opportunities to youth under the programme, and more than 50,000 youth have been imparted skills training.

Founded in 1861 after the adoption of the Indian Police Act, Delhi Police remained a part of the Punjab Police until 1947. In 1978, the Delhi Police Act was passed and the commissionerate system was introduced with effect from July 1,1978.