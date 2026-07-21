Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated that while many people participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation had genuine concerns, some elements had infiltrated the demonstration for their own vested interests. Some people infiltrated CJP protest to push own agenda, create unrest: Fadnavis

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that while staging peaceful protests is a democratic right, violence in the guise of agitation will be met with strict action.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. If a protest is held peacefully and with due permission, it will be allowed. Such agitations are the democratic right of every citizen," he told reporters.

He, however, warned against violence and unlawful demonstrations.

Thousands of protesters joined the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march against alleged irregularities in NEET and various exams in Delhi on Monday. Security forces resorted to a baton charge near Parliament Street as protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades.

"Deliberately trying to create political unrest, holding protests without permission and resorting to violence are not acceptable under any circumstances. Necessary action will be taken," the chief minister said.

He further stated that he did not wish to blame all those participating in the agitation and acknowledged that many students could be protesting with genuine concerns.

"I do not want to make allegations against all the protesters. Some of them may be participating with good intentions," he said, alleging that some elements had infiltrated the agitation for vested interests.

"It is equally true that some people have entered the protest only to pursue their own agenda. Some of them have nothing to do with NEET and only want to create unrest," he said.

The chief minister claimed that several participants were unaware of the examination they were protesting about.

"Many people do not even know what NEET is or when the examination was held. They are only trying to push their own agenda," he said.

Fadnavis further maintained that the police had exercised restraint.

"No government wants to use force against its citizens. However, if the police had not brought the situation under control, many unfortunate incidents could have occurred. The police showed great restraint," he said.

He further alleged that some political parties and organisations were attempting to exploit the agitation for political gains.

"Some political parties that have been rejected by the people and organisations with no connection to the issue are trying to use the protest to create instability and further their political interests," Fadnavis claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.