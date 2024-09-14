The deputy commissioner of Davanagere district has imposed fines of ₹1 lakh each on two people for allegedly running illegal clinics in Honnali taluk, an officer said adding that the clinics in two villages have been shut down. Official: Two fined for running illegal clinics

Honnali Tahsildar Patta Raju Gowda said: “A team of health and revenue officers conducted raids on multiple illegal clinics in the district during the last week of August. The team gave a week’s-time for the clinics to produce valid documentation.”

Honnali sub-divisional officer Abhishek and taluk health officer Dr Girish conducted the detailed inspections and reported on the fraudulent practices to the authorities.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Shanmukhappa, who also serves as the Karnataka private medical establishment (KPME) registration member secretary, submitted a detailed report to the deputy commissioner along with a proposal for stringent measures against the fake doctors, Gowda said.

“However, the documents submitted were found to be invalid. Based on the report from the district health officer, deputy commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy imposed fines of ₹1 lakh each and ordered the closure of the clinics in Kasinakere and Lingapura villages,” he said.

He further said that the two accused have been identified as Srinivas (57), a resident of Bhadravati, and Laxman (45) from Hirekerur taluk.

Gowda said that Srinivas had been running a clinic and medical store in Lingapura without valid medical qualifications. Laxman was operating a clinic in Kasinakere for several years. “He (Laxman) claimed to have a Bachelor of Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) certificate, but it was found to be invalid,” he said.