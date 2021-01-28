IND USA
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to end protest at UP Gate, vacate site by tonight
india news

Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to end protest at UP Gate, vacate site by tonight

This comes after the protests came to an end at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day. The farmers who were protesting at the site alleged use of force by police, reported news agency PTI.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST

The officials of Ghaziabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh asked farmers to end their over two-month-long agitation at UP Gate. The authorities gave them time till tonight to vacate the protest site.

This comes after the protests came to an end at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day. The farmers who were protesting at the site alleged use of force by police, reported news agency PTI. However, the police claimed that the matter was resolved through deliberations and the protesting farmers were sent home on Wednesday night. The protest was launched on the national highway at Badaut on December 19 last year.

The agitation by farmers derailed after many protesters carried out violence in the national capital and barged inside the Red Fort during the tractor rally on January 26. They also hoisted their own flag at the ramparts of the monument.The protesters also vandalised public and private property while some clashed with police. Nearly 400 police personnel were injured during the violence while one farmer was killed.

Also Read | Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the police issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in an FIR in connection with Tuesday's violence. Police also asked leaders including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait to submit their response within three days, explaining why legal action should not be taken against them as they did not follow conditions set for the parade.

Tens of thousands of protesters are camping in and around Delhi to protest against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The bills were passed in September last year.

The central government has projected the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these laws will remain and have offered to make amendments into the law.


Topics
farmers protest

