Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to end protest at UP Gate, vacate site by tonight
The officials of Ghaziabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh asked farmers to end their over two-month-long agitation at UP Gate. The authorities gave them time till tonight to vacate the protest site.
This comes after the protests came to an end at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day. The farmers who were protesting at the site alleged use of force by police, reported news agency PTI. However, the police claimed that the matter was resolved through deliberations and the protesting farmers were sent home on Wednesday night. The protest was launched on the national highway at Badaut on December 19 last year.
The agitation by farmers derailed after many protesters carried out violence in the national capital and barged inside the Red Fort during the tractor rally on January 26. They also hoisted their own flag at the ramparts of the monument.The protesters also vandalised public and private property while some clashed with police. Nearly 400 police personnel were injured during the violence while one farmer was killed.
Also Read | Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the police issued lookout notices against farmer leaders named in an FIR in connection with Tuesday's violence. Police also asked leaders including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait to submit their response within three days, explaining why legal action should not be taken against them as they did not follow conditions set for the parade.
Tens of thousands of protesters are camping in and around Delhi to protest against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The bills were passed in September last year.
The central government has projected the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these laws will remain and have offered to make amendments into the law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder
- The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community
- The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints
- In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to include Punjabi in J&K official languages list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox