Officials say no approval granted for sale of ‘Trikal’ whisky brand in Uttarakhand

Amid the controversy over name of newly-launched 'Trikal' whisky brand, Uttarakhand Excise Department officials have said that approval has not been granted for its sale, registration and it has not been allowed to be manufactured in the state. Officials said the name of whisky hurts the religious sentiments of the people of the state.(Representative Image)

They said it has come to their notice that "Trikal" whisky has been launched in other states by a liquor company and "misleading and untrue news" is being spread on social media, linking it to Uttarakhand.

Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal told ANI that the whisky "has neither been allowed to be manufactured in the state, nor has any approval been granted for registration or sale".

Officials said the name of whisky hurts the religious sentiments of the people of the state.

They said Excise Department is taking action to register an FIR against those spreading wrong information. The officials said the department is committed to protect public interest, administrative system and cultural values.