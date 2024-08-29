 Official: Woman dies due to contaminated water | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi
Official: Woman dies due to contaminated water

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Aug 29, 2024 08:40 AM IST

An investigation has been started after a 74-year-old woman allegedly died due to gastroenteritis in Marenahalli village in Mandya district

An investigation has been started after a 74-year-old woman allegedly died due to gastroenteritis in Marenahalli village in Mandya district, an official said on Wednesday.

Village leader Yogesh expressed concern over the lack of response to the ongoing problem in Marenahalli. (File photo)

Mandya district health officer Dr B Mohan said: “After receiving the information about the death of Kalamma on August 25, the officials rushed to the village and began checking four other people who had reportedly suffered severe vomiting and dysentery at the primary health centre.”

“The four, including three women and one man, have been admitted to Hassan District Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in the ICU. We have collected food and water samples from the village, but lab reports have not shown any contamination. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Following the incident, village leader Yogesh expressed concern over the lack of response to the ongoing problem in Marenahalli. He said: “Despite the severity of the situation, the authorities have only made superficial visits to the village and have left without taking any decisive action. The entire village is at risk, and the lack of response from the administration is deeply concerning.”

He called on the government to take immediate and appropriate measures to prevent further loss of life and ensure the safety of the village’s water supply.

