 Ola CEO speaks at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, terms visit as a 'life memory'
Ola CEO speaks at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, terms visit as a 'life memory'

Ola CEO speaks at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, terms visit as a ‘life memory’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 18, 2024 07:02 PM IST

The temple is a ‘historic moment of two civilisations coming together,’ Bhavish Aggarwal posted on X.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday visited the recently inaugurated BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, and termed the visit as a ‘life memory.'

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi (twitter.com/bhash)
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi (twitter.com/bhash)

Aggarwal, who also co-founded the Bengaluru-based cab aggregator, also shared pictures from his visit to the temple.

“Visiting and speaking at the @BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was a life memory for me. It is such a historic moment of two civilisations coming together, and thankful to be there to witness it,” the entrepreneur posted on X (previously Twitter).

The BAPS temple was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) capital city on February 14.

About BAPS Hindu Mandir

The first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, including the UAE, BAPS is built on total 27 acres of land gifted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. Made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

It has seven spires, each symbolising an Emirate of the UAE. Facilities include a visitor centre, prayer halls, thematic gardens, learning areas, etc., and more than 100 sensors have been installed across the complex to check seismic activity and temperature changes, if any.

The estimated project cost is 400 million UAE dirham.

