Oldest retired IAF fighter pilot passes away. He was 103

NEW DELHI: Squadron Leader DS Majithia, the Indian Air Force’s oldest retired fighter pilot, passed away at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Sq Ldr DS Majithia’s (retd) tenure as the flight commander of the legendary No. 4 Squadron, ‘The Fighting Oorials,’ from 1942 to 1943 at Burma remains etched in the annals of history (X/@IAF_MCC)

He was 103.

Born in Shimla on July 27, 1920, Majithia’s passion for aviation led him to join the air force volunteer reserve in 1940 during the tumultuous years of World War II. His exceptional talent was evident early on, earning him the prestigious best pilot trophy during his training at the Initial Training School in Walton, Lahore, Indian Air Force officials said.

Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia (retd) retired in Aug 1947 and was the ‘oldest’ IAF fighter (X/IAF_MCC)

Majithia flew a variety of aircraft, including the Gypsy Moth, Wapiti, Hart, Audax, and Atlanta.

Affectionately known as Maji, Majithia’s tenure as the flight commander of the legendary No. 4 Squadron, ‘The Fighting Oorials,’ from 1942 to 1943 at Burma remains etched in the annals of history, the officials said. “Under his guidance, the squadron became synonymous with bravery and camaraderie, earning accolades and admiration from all quarters,” said one of the officials.

With over 1100 flying hours, including missions in aircraft like Hurricanes and Spitfires, Majithia’s contribution to the IAF was immense, said another official.