Om Birla extends condolences over deaths in Rajasthan flood

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of five people, including four children in Rajasthan's Jodhpur amid heavy rainfall triggering massive floods. Stating that the incident is “very sad”, the Lok Sabha speaker said that he is “praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls”.

“In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Peace!!!,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

जोधपुर (राजस्थान) में भारी बारिश के कारण हुए हादसों में चार बच्चों सहित पांच लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

On Tuesday, four children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Gawariyon ki Dhani under the Bhopalgarh subdivision of Jodhpur as heavy to heavy rainfall continued to lash the city. According to the police, five children were bathing in the pit when they slipped into deep waters. While four of them drowned, one managed to come out and raise an alarm, however, it was too late, reported PTI.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased under the Chiranjeevi Accident insurance scheme. The CM also announced that the child who survived will be given an assistance amount of ₹20,000 from the chief minister's relief fund.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Banswara, Kota, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur, and Jalore districts - creating a flood-like situation.

Due to the weather conditions, the northern western railway cancelled seven trains and diverted two others. In a viral video, several vehicles were also seen being swept away in rainwater.

A weather official told PTI that currently there is a circulation system over eastern Rajasthan which will have its effect in the districts of Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur divisions for the next 48 hours. The official further added that there is a possibility of a gradual decrease in monsoon activities in some parts of the state from July 28 or 29, reported PTI.

