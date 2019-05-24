Oman floods: Bodies of four Indians found

Search and rescue teams have found the bodies of four Indians while searching for six members of the family of an expatriate worker who went missing during flash floods in Oman, authorities said on Friday.

The Royal Oman Police tweeted they had confirmed the identities of the four bodies found in Wadi Bani Khalid, located 200 km from Muscat, and were continuing their search for the two other missing people.

Six members of the family of Sardar Fazal Ahmed, an Indian expatriate working as a pharmacist in Oman, went missing when their car was swept away by flash floods on May 18. They included his parents Khan and Shabana Begum, his wife Arshi, and his three children – 28-day-old son Nooh, two-year-old son Zaid and four-year-old daughter Sidra.

The family had gone to Wadi Bani Khalid for a picnic. Ahmed managed to get out of the vehicle and survived by clinging to a palm tree, Gulf News reported.

The body of Ahmed’s mother was found on Tuesday and another body was found the next day. Two more bodies were found by rescue workers on Thursday.

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance announced the search efforts will continue from Wadi Bani Khalid valley to South Al Sharqiyah governorate.

Over the past few days, Oman has been hit by torrential rains that resulted in flash floods, which blocked key roads and stranded many people. Authorities have rescued people who were trapped inside cars in several areas. There are about 800,000 Indians in Oman, including 666,000 workers and professionals. Thousands of Indians work in the country as doctors, engineers, teachers and nurses, according to the external affairs ministry.

First Published: May 24, 2019 22:31 IST