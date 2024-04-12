Omar Abdullah to contest Lok Sabha polls from Kashmir's Baramulla

Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced the candidature of Omar Abdullah from North Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (L) along with his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.(AFP)

The party's vice president and former chief minister will fight from Baramulla parliamentary constituency and senior leader Ruhullah Mehdi will be the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ- Amit Shah says Centre will consider revoking AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir

My fight against the political machinations of the BJP: Omar Abdullah

“It has been decided that I will be contesting from North Kashmir because BJP is focusing a lot on North Kashmir. I want these powers to be defeated in North Kashmir,” Omar Abdullah said after the announcement.

“My fight is not against an individual, it is against the skullduggery, treachery, and the political machinations of the BJP," he added.

Omar Abdullah, NC vice president, will contest Lok Sabha polls for the first time since 2009. He is also shifting from his stance which he held post-Article 370 abrogation, vowing not to contest until J-K regains statehood.

ALSO READ- Narendra Modi in Udhampur: ‘J&K assembly polls soon, statehood to be restored,’ says PM

Baramulla Lok Sabha seat - a constituency set for close fight

1. The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, covering 18 assembly segments, is a closely watched contest due to changes in electoral dynamics post-delimitation.

2. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone poses a significant challenge to the National Conference (NC) in the largely direct contest for the seat.

3. The NC candidate relies on Shia support in areas like Budgam, Beerwah, and Bandipora, among others, to bolster his campaign.

ALSO READ- Omar Abdullah blasts Ghulam Nabi Azad over ‘secret meetings with Modi-Shah’ claim

4. Delimitation in 2019 expanded the constituency to include two Shia-dominated assembly seats from Budgam district, among others, altering the electoral landscape.

5. Previous elections saw NC dominate the seat, while the Congress and PDP have also secured victories. Independents like Sheikh Abdul Rashid, currently in NIA custody, remain influential in segments like Langate, where his party plans to field him despite his detention.

(Inputs from PTI)