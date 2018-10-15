On Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi says he was a wonderful motivator

Remembering former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Nodi Monday described him as a “wonderful motivator” and a great president.

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002-07. “An exceptional teacher, a wonderful motivator, an outstanding scientist and a great President, Dr Kalam lives in the hearts and minds of every Indian. Remembering him on his jayanti,” Modi tweeted.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:02 IST