On Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi says he was a wonderful motivator

APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

APJ Abdul Kalam.(HT Photo)

Remembering former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Nodi Monday described him as a “wonderful motivator” and a great president.

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002-07. “An exceptional teacher, a wonderful motivator, an outstanding scientist and a great President, Dr Kalam lives in the hearts and minds of every Indian. Remembering him on his jayanti,” Modi tweeted.

