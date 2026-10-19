On camera, Tiger Shroff shooting suspects seen rushing to catch train in Surat before arrest in Kota

Fresh details have emerged in the shooting case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with CCTV footage from Surat railway station helping police track down the three alleged assailants, who were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday. Two of the three assailants seen rushing to catch the train at Surat station. (Sourced video) Shroff escaped unhurt after three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him in Mumbai on Sunday evening as he was leaving a club in his car after playing football. The suspects subsequently travelled by road from Mumbai to Surat, where they boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express (train 12939). They were arrested in Kota on Monday morning while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal via Delhi. Also read: Shooters planned to kill Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, motive unclear, say police According to railway officials, a team of Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) was formed based on inputs received from the police. "The surveillance footage was checked at various stations after which they were tracked from Surat railway station. The team of rail police along with local police apprehended them at Kota the next day, at around 10.15 am," said a Western Railway official. Fresh clip shows men rushing to catch train

Deep Dive How did police track the suspects after the Tiger Shroff shooting? Where were the suspects arrested, and which train were they on? Where were the Tiger Shroff shooting suspects allegedly planning to flee?

Two CCTV footages seen by HT show the trio rushing their way to catch the train. Two of the three men are dressed in white shirts, while the third one is seen wearing a blue T-shirt, carrying a bag. They can be seen walking hurriedly outside the station. On the platform, the trio is seen rushing past the crowd to catch the train – two running ahead and the third one closely following behind. The CCTV footages became a crucial piece of evidence for the cops who were trying to nab the assailants in the high-profile case.